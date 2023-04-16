Congo offers contract farming opportunities for Bangladeshi companies

The central African country of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has created incredible opportunities for Bangladeshi businesses and foundations in contract farming.

This information was conveyed in a letter handed over to Consul Ziauddin Adil and Consul Nazir Alam of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

In a letter, the nation's Ministry of Agriculture stated that Bangladeshi businesses that are interested in contract farming in the Democratic Republic of the Congo will receive a variety of support, including assistance with land selection, hiring Bangladeshi labourers, transferring technical services and agricultural supplies, managing the distribution network, and receiving various incentives.

Besides, organic production of agricultural products will create demand for export of those agricultural products in the European market, reads the letter.

Likewise, there is a chance to export these agricultural goods to Bangladesh.

Additionally, Bangladeshi foundations will be able to offer microcredit services there in farming and agriculture sectors. Besides, those who will send processed food from Bangladesh to the Democratic Republic of Congo can also undertake manufacturing and marketing of these products there if they want.

The consuls posted in Bangladesh will offer guidance and support to institutional selling (such as in schools, hospitals, nursing homes, and government organizations) in DRC.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo embassy in Bangladesh believes that this new project would strengthen the socio-economic ties between Bangladesh and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.