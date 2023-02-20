Draft Motorcycle Movement Policy limits speed at 30km/h in city

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 February, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 11:02 pm

Related News

Draft Motorcycle Movement Policy limits speed at 30km/h in city

TBS Report
20 February, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 11:02 pm
Photo: Salahuddin Ahemd/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahemd/TBS

Motorcycles cannot exceed the speed limit of 30km per hour on city roads, said a draft policy on motorcycle movement. 

The department of road transport and highways has formulated a draft policy "Motorcycle Movement Policy, 2023" restricting the movement of motorbikes with less than 126cc capacity on the highways aiming to regulate mobility of the vehicle and ensure safe use.

The draft policy aims at reducing road accidents by regulating the movement of motorcycles, encouraging safe and less risky use of the same and raising awareness among motorcyclists.

A nine-member committee led by Joint Secretary of Road Transport and Highways Department Anisur Rahman along with representatives of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), police and roads and highways department has drafted the policy.

It has been mentioned in the policy that motorcycles are used for short-distance travel for emergency purposes. But in recent times, the movement of motorcycles is visible everywhere, including highways. 

The use of motorcycles increases manifolds especially during festivals causing huge loss of life in accidents. For this, it is important to control the movement of motorcycles.

Stating that it is easier to control scooters than motorcycles, the draft policy said that sporty motorcycles are faster and the seats are slightly angled to balance this speed which means the back part is high. On the other hand, scooty motorcycles are comfortable, fuel-efficient and have a relatively low speed. The seat of these motorcycles is usually parallel to the ground which can be controlled easily.

Top News

motorcycle

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The Inheritors: A glimpse into the decadent lives of Dhaka's high society

9h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Get enchanted with Patar Golpo's custom-made scented candles

11h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elevate your home decor with a blend of tradition and modernity

12h | Brands
Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hypersonic Missile; A new era of missile competition

Hypersonic Missile; A new era of missile competition

3h | TBS World
Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

13h | TBS Stories
Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

1d | TBS Stories
Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

4
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

5
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

6
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits