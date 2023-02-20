Draft Motorcycle Movement Policy limits speed at 30km/h in city

Motorcycles cannot exceed the speed limit of 30km per hour on city roads, said a draft policy on motorcycle movement.

The department of road transport and highways has formulated a draft policy "Motorcycle Movement Policy, 2023" restricting the movement of motorbikes with less than 126cc capacity on the highways aiming to regulate mobility of the vehicle and ensure safe use.

The draft policy aims at reducing road accidents by regulating the movement of motorcycles, encouraging safe and less risky use of the same and raising awareness among motorcyclists.

A nine-member committee led by Joint Secretary of Road Transport and Highways Department Anisur Rahman along with representatives of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), police and roads and highways department has drafted the policy.

It has been mentioned in the policy that motorcycles are used for short-distance travel for emergency purposes. But in recent times, the movement of motorcycles is visible everywhere, including highways.

The use of motorcycles increases manifolds especially during festivals causing huge loss of life in accidents. For this, it is important to control the movement of motorcycles.

Stating that it is easier to control scooters than motorcycles, the draft policy said that sporty motorcycles are faster and the seats are slightly angled to balance this speed which means the back part is high. On the other hand, scooty motorcycles are comfortable, fuel-efficient and have a relatively low speed. The seat of these motorcycles is usually parallel to the ground which can be controlled easily.