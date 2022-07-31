Draft Anti-Discrimination Law: JS body to consider recommendations of rights activists 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 July, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 09:33 pm

Related News

Draft Anti-Discrimination Law: JS body to consider recommendations of rights activists 

TBS Report
31 July, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 09:33 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

The parliamentary standing committee on the law ministry has decided to discuss the proposed 'Anti-Discrimination Bill-2022' with human rights organisations and rights activists to make necessary amendments to issues where objections were raised. 

The JS body decided this at its 23rd meeting on Sunday at the Parliament Building, Committee Member Shamim Haider Patwary who was present in the meeting said. 

Committee Chairman Shahiduzzaman Sarker chaired the meeting.

Various human rights organisations including Manusher Jonno Foundation, Ain O Salish Kendra and other organisations have been criticising the proposed anti-discrimination law since it was drafted. 

The JS body will discuss the law with them regarding its loopholes and take into consideration their written recommendations.

Law Minister Anisul Haque was also present at Sunday's meeting. 

The JS body on law ministry took measures to amend the Anti- Discrimination Bill 2022 on 18 May in the backdrop of strong criticism from human rights activists. 
 

Top News

Anti-discrimination law

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

10h | Mode
Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

11h | Mode
The tragic train-microbus collision in Mirsarai of Chattogram on 29 July, which left 11 dead and seven injured, was the latest addition to a long list of accidents caused by rail crossings. Photo: TBS

When death becomes a companion to commuting

13h | Panorama
Photo: Saikat Roy

Honda CBR 150R: The most comfortable sports bike available 

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Accidents continue for unguarded rail gates, careless gatemen

Accidents continue for unguarded rail gates, careless gatemen

45m | Videos
Russia’s Gazprom to tighten gas flow to Europe

Russia’s Gazprom to tighten gas flow to Europe

45m | Videos
Traditional hill cuisine in Dhaka

Traditional hill cuisine in Dhaka

1h | Videos
How to start freelancing?

How to start freelancing?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

2
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

3
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

6
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania