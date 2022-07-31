Draft Anti-Discrimination Law: JS body to consider recommendations of rights activists 

The parliamentary standing committee on the law ministry has decided to discuss the proposed 'Anti-Discrimination Bill-2022' with human rights organisations and rights activists to make necessary amendments to issues where objections were raised.

The JS body decided this at its 23rd meeting on Sunday at the Parliament Building, Committee Member Shamim Haider Patwary who was present in the meeting said.

Committee Chairman Shahiduzzaman Sarker chaired the meeting.

Various human rights organisations including Manusher Jonno Foundation, Ain O Salish Kendra and other organisations have been criticising the proposed anti-discrimination law since it was drafted.

The JS body will discuss the law with them regarding its loopholes and take into consideration their written recommendations.

Law Minister Anisul Haque was also present at Sunday's meeting.

The JS body on law ministry took measures to amend the Anti- Discrimination Bill 2022 on 18 May in the backdrop of strong criticism from human rights activists.

