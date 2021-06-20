Dr Zeenath Khan receives International Award for Academic Integrity

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 June, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 10:23 pm

Dr Zeenath Reza Khan, a Bangladeshi expatriate living in the United Arab Emirates, has been awarded the International Award for Academic Integrity.

Dr Zeenath Khan, a professor of Cyber Ethics and Information Sciences, received the exemplary research award from European Union's Erasmus++ funded European Network for Academic Integrity

This is a network of over 35 universities, not just from Europe and the UK, but from around the globe.  

Dr Khan has been a pioneering researcher in the UAE and region on the topic, having successfully defended a PhD on the topic at the University of Wollongong, Australia in 2014. Having an impressive teaching career over 20 years in the gulf and won many national and international accolades, Dr Khan has been researching academic integrity topics and issues since 2005, with over 80 publications in internationally acclaimed journals, books, book chapters; having been invited as keynote speaker to numerous events and presented papers at conferences held globally, including in Harvard University, USA and Cambridge University, UK. 

Dr Khan was the conceptual mind and driving force behind the recently launched Centre for Academic Integrity in the UAE, that includes faculty members from other prestigious universities in the country as founding board members. 

Besides her role as a faculty member at University of Wollongong in Dubai, she is the President of the Centre for Academic Integrity in the UAE, Audit Board member for European Network for Academic Integrity (ENAI), Head of two Working Groups, Gamification and Outreach, for ENAI, a Reviewer for Epigeium - The Oxford University Press, and an invited Editorial Board Member for International Journal for Educational Integrity (a Q1 journal) and SpringerNature's edited book series "Ethics and Integrity in Educational Context"

Dr Khan also pioneered a Symposium on Ethics and Integrity in Education in Bangladesh that was hosted and organized by Jagannath University Dhaka in 2019. 

Dr Zeenath Khan is the only Bangladeshi academic residing in the Gulf who is a member of such international forums like ENAI and International Centre for Academic Integrity (USA), and the first Bangladeshi and UAE expat to win such a prestigious recognition in the field.

