Dr Zafrullah seriously ill, hospitalised

Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury has been hospitalised after falling seriously ill.

He is currently admitted to the Dhanmondi Nagar Hospital in the capital, Gonoshasthaya Kendra Press Adviser Jahangir Alam Mintu said in a statement on Friday (7April).

"Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury is seriously ill. He has been suffering from kidney complications for a long time. In the last few days, he has been suffering from old age complications," reads the statement.

"He is currently under the treatment of Professor Brigadier General (Brig Gen) Mamun Mustafi (Retd), head of the Nephrology Department of Gonoshasthaya Samaj Vittik Medical College. Renowned doctors of the country, including our doctors, are taking care of his treatment. Everyone's prayers are very much needed at this time," added the statement.