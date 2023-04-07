Dr Zafrullah seriously ill, hospitalised

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 April, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2023, 06:16 pm

Related News

Dr Zafrullah seriously ill, hospitalised

TBS Report
07 April, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2023, 06:16 pm
Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder and trustee board member, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder and trustee board member, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS

Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury has been hospitalised after falling seriously ill. 

He is currently admitted to the Dhanmondi Nagar Hospital in the capital, Gonoshasthaya Kendra Press Adviser Jahangir Alam Mintu said in a statement on Friday (7April). 

"Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury is seriously ill. He has been suffering from kidney complications for a long time. In the last few days, he has been suffering from old age complications," reads the statement.

"He is currently under the treatment of Professor Brigadier General (Brig Gen) Mamun Mustafi (Retd), head of the Nephrology Department of Gonoshasthaya Samaj Vittik Medical College. Renowned doctors of the country, including our doctors, are taking care of his treatment. Everyone's prayers are very much needed at this time," added the statement.

Top News

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury / Gonoshasthaya Kendra

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Best 7-seaters in Bangladesh

8h | Wheels
Priced at around Tk5 lakh, the City Boy is roughly about the size of a CNG and takes about two hours to charge. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Palki Motor's City Boy: Are electric cars the future of Bangladeshi public transport?

9h | Panorama
Somehow, the region’s famously vulnerable economies are holding their own. Photo: AFP

Latin America has learned how to fight a financial crisis

1d | Panorama
The Hajong Mata Shahid Rashimoni Monument was built to commemorate Rashimoni’s brave sacrifice. In 1938 she led a movement against Zamindars. Photo: Md Ashraful Alam

Susang Durgapur: A place of heavenly beauty

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Zelensky hints Bakhmut retreat

Zelensky hints Bakhmut retreat

22h | TBS World
Financial account deficit widens despite negative import growth in February

Financial account deficit widens despite negative import growth in February

4h | TBS Insight
Eco-friendly electric car made in Bangladesh

Eco-friendly electric car made in Bangladesh

9h | TBS Stories
3 Tips to Say Goodbye to 9 to 5 Working hour

3 Tips to Say Goodbye to 9 to 5 Working hour

1d | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

2
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

3
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka