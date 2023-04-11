Dr Zafrullah responding positively to treatment, doctors say

Ailing Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, who was put on life support just a day ago, is responding positively to his treatments, doctors said.

"We have detected an infection in his blood. Though, he is now responding positively to his treatment," Professor Brigadier General Dr Mamun Mostafi (retd).

His kidney dialysis started today at 2:15pm, along with other treatments. He is still under intensive observation at Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital, said the doctor in Gonoshasthaya Kendra's health bulletin released today (11 April).

A meeting was held earlier today by a medical board consisting of experts, including Professor of Medicine ABM Abdullah, Professor of Neurology Kazi Deen Mohammad, and Professor Ali Ahmed, among others.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Gonoshasthaya Kendra Prof Altafunnesa asked for continued prayers for Dr Zafrullah's recovery, on behalf of all hospital staff, organisers and volunteers.

Earlier on 7 April Dr Zafrullah was admitted to the Dhanmondi Nagar Hospital in the capital after falling seriously ill. He was suffering from kidney complications as well as those due to old age.

Dr Zafrullah is a well-known Bangladeshi physician and public health activist. He received his medical degree from Dhaka Medical College in 1966 and later received a master's degree in public health from Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

He was in surgical training in London when the liberation war of Bangladesh erupted in 1971. Hurrying home, he established a field hospital with his colleagues to treat battle casualties.

In 1972, he founded Gonoshasthaya Kendra with the aim of providing healthcare services to underserved communities in Bangladesh.