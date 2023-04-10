Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury put on life support

Ailing Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury has been put on life support.

"Dr Zafrullah's physical condition has deteriorated. He was put on life support around 10:30pm on Monday (10 April)," Gonoshasthaya Kendra Press Adviser Jahangir Alam Mintu told The Business Standard.

He has been suffering from kidney complications for a long time. In the last few days, he has been suffering from old age complications.

Dr Zafrullah is a well-known Bangladeshi physician and public health activist. He received his medical degree from Dhaka Medical College in 1966 and later received a master's degree in public health from Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

He was in surgical training in London when the liberation war of Bangladesh erupted in 1971. Hurrying home, he established a field hospital with his colleagues to treat battle casualties.

In 1972, he founded Gonoshasthaya Kendra with the aim of providing healthcare services to underserved communities in Bangladesh.

In 1985, he won the Ramon Magsaysay Award in the Community Leadership category for "engineering" Bangladesh's new drug policy, eliminating unnecessary pharmaceuticals, and making comprehensive medical care more available to ordinary citizens.

Dr Zafrullah has also been involved in various other social and political activities throughout his life and advocated for human rights, democracy, and social justice in Bangladesh. He has received numerous awards and honours for his contributions to public health and social welfare.