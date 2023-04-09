Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury’s condition unchanged; medical board formed

TBS Report
09 April, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 10:11 pm

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury's condition unchanged; medical board formed

He was admitted to the Dhanmondi Nagar Hospital on Friday after falling seriously ill

A medical board has been formed for the treatment of ailing Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury as doctors said there is no sign of improvement in his health.

"Dr Zafrullah's physical condition has not improved much in the last three days. A medical board consisting of kidney, medicine, vascular surgeon, chest specialist, intensive medicine specialists has been formed today," Gonoshasthaya Kendra Press Adviser Jahangir Alam Mintu said in a statement on Sunday.

Doctors of the medical board have given necessary advice for his better treatment, the press adviser added.

The prime minister's personal physician Professor Dr ABM Abdullah came to see Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury at Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in the afternoon.

Dr ABM Abdullah also exchanged views with the specialist members of Dr Zafrullah's medical team, inquired about his treatment, and gave advice.

Dr Zafrullah’s health condition unchanged

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury was admitted to the Dhanmondi Nagar Hospital in the capital on Friday after falling seriously ill.

He has been suffering from kidney complications for a long time. In the last few days, he has been suffering from old age complications.

Dr Zafrullah is a well-known Bangladeshi physician and public health activist. He received his medical degree from Dhaka Medical College in 1966 and later received a master's degree in public health from Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

He was in surgical training in London when the liberation war of Bangladesh erupted in 1971. Hurrying home, he established a field hospital with his colleagues to treat battle casualties.

In 1972, he founded Gonoshasthaya Kendra with the aim of providing healthcare services to underserved communities in Bangladesh. 

In 1985, he won the Ramon Magsaysay Award in the Community Leadership category for "engineering" Bangladesh's new drug policy, eliminating unnecessary pharmaceuticals, and making comprehensive medical care more available to ordinary citizens.

Dr Zafrullah has also been involved in various other social and political activities throughout his life and advocated for human rights, democracy, and social justice in Bangladesh. He has received numerous awards and honours for his contributions to public health and social welfare.

