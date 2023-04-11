Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury still on ventilation

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 April, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2023, 10:33 pm

Ailing Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury is still on ventilation at Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in the capital. 

"An infection is found in his blood although he is now responding positively to his treatment," said Brigadier General (retd) Professor Dr Mamun Mostafi.

"His kidney dialysis started at 2:15 pm on Tuesday, along with other treatments. He is still on the ventilator and under close observation," said the doctor, in a Gonoshasthaya Kendra's health bulletin released on Tuesday. 

A medical board consisting of experts, including Professor of Medicine ABM Abdullah, Professor of Neurology Kazi Deen Mohammad, and Professor Ali Ahmed, had a meeting earlier in the day.

On behalf of all staff, organisers, and volunteers of Gonoshasthaya Kendra, the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the hospital Prof Altafunnesa asked for prayers for Dr Zafrullah's recovery.

Dr Zafrullah has been put on life support since Monday with a critical health condition. He was admitted to the Nagar Hospital after falling seriously ill on 7 April. He was suffering from kidney complications as well as old age complications.

Dr Zafrullah is a well-known Bangladeshi physician and public health activist. He received his medical degree from Dhaka Medical College in 1966 and later received a master's degree in public health from Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

He was in surgical training in London when the liberation war of Bangladesh erupted in 1971. Hurrying home, he established a field hospital with his colleagues to treat battle casualties.

In 1972, he founded Gonoshasthaya Kendra with the aim of providing healthcare services to underserved communities in Bangladesh.

