Dr Yunus will improve current situation with successful leadership: Fakhrul

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 August, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 04:54 pm

He made the remarks after visiting those hospitalised with injuries sustained during the recent movement at the NITOR in Dhaka

A file photo of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Photo: TBS
A file photo of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Photo: TBS

Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus will improve the current situation of the country with successful leadership, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul said today after visiting the hospital today (8 August).

"Nobel laureate Dr Yunus has been nominated by the students and the entire nation. The kind of person he is, he will improve the current situation of the country under successful leadership," Fakhrul said in response to a query from journalists.

He made the remarks after visiting those hospitalised with injuries sustained during the recent movement at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka.  

"The scene I saw in the hospital was not bearable. Children, little kids were shot and injured. Labourers are also admitted here. They sustained these injuries during the movement. I can't find the language to condemn and protest," he told journalists after his visit.

The BNP leader said he was in awe of the voluntary work of the students in traffic management and the cleaning up of cities across the country.
"I am impressed by the way the students are voluntarily working for the welfare of the countrymen," he said.

Fakhrul described the students as the "vanguard soldiers in the movement of bringing back democracy."
 

