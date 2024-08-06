Dr Yunus will be chief adviser of interim govt: Protest coordinators

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 04:25 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 05:07 am

Dr Yunus will be chief adviser of interim govt: Protest coordinators

Noble laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Collected
Noble laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Collected

In a video released today (6 August), coordinators of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement declared that Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus will be the chief adviser of their proposed interim government. 

Three coordinators, including Nahid Islam, also posted the same announcement on their Facebook page. 

"We have talked to Dr Muhammad Yunus. He has agreed to take up this huge responsibility heeding the calls of the student movement to protect Bangladesh," Nahid said in the video statement.

He called on President Mohammed Shahabuddin to form an interim government with Dr Yunus as the chief adviser as soon as possible.

However, Dr Yunus has not made any statement in this regard so far.

The protest leaders also urged for calm during the transition period. 

The latest statement from the protest leaders came hours after, they had said a roadmap for forming an interim government would be presented within 24 hours.

Nahid said the announcement was made early considering the ongoing volatile situation.

He said the names of the remaining members of their proposed interim government would be announced later in the morning.

He also said they will not accept any anti-people government.

