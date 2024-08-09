Dr Yunus to visit martyr Abu Sayeed's family in Rangpur tomorrow

UNB
09 August, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2024, 08:06 pm

Dr Yunus to visit martyr Abu Sayeed's family in Rangpur tomorrow

Abu Sayed was the first student killed in police firing during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement

UNB
09 August, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2024, 08:06 pm
The moment before Abu Sayeed was shot during the clash between police and protesters in front of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur on Tuesday, 16 July 2024. Screengrab from video
The moment before Abu Sayeed was shot during the clash between police and protesters in front of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur on Tuesday, 16 July 2024. Screengrab from video

Chief Adviser Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus will go to Rangpur tomorrow (10 August) to meet the family members of Abu Sayeed, according to chief adviser's press wing.

Abu Sayed was the first student killed in police firing during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Sayed, a student of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur, was shot dead on 16 July.

His death sparks agitation among the student protestors which led to the fall of Awami League government on 5 August.

In his first speech after arrival in Dhaka on Thursday, Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus recalled Begum Rokeya University Student Abu Sayed and said he will remain in the hearts of all in Bangladesh forever.

"…Abu Sayed's image is in the heart of every person in Bangladesh. No one will be able to forget it. The incredible courageous youth was standing in front of the guns," he told in emotion-choked voice while speaking to the media at the airport.

Chief Adviser of interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus / Abu Sayeed

