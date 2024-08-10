Dr Yunus urges youth to lead Bangladesh's future, condemns attacks on minorities

Interim government's Chief Adviser Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus has called on the youth of Bangladesh to take charge of the nation's future, urging them to harness their potential and ensure the country's progress.

Speaking today (10 August) during a session with students at Begum Rokeya University, Dr Yunus emphasised the pivotal role young people play in shaping the nation.

"This Rangpur, this Bangladesh, is now in your hands. You have the power to take it wherever you want. This isn't a matter of research—it's a power within you," Dr Yunus told the students, stressing the importance of their leadership.

The chief adviser paid tribute to Abu Sayed, who sacrificed his life for the country, describing him as an "epic character." He predicted that in the future, "many poems, literature will be written about him," highlighting Sayed's enduring legacy.

Dr Yunus remarked, "The students and youth of Bangladesh have astonished the whole world." He referred to their recent achievements as the country's "second victory," urging them to ensure that this triumph is not lost. "Only you can do it. None of us, the older generation, can," he said, calling for the older generation to step aside and make way for the youth.

Dr Yunus, who assumed his role as chief adviser on Thursday, spoke about the necessity of having a vision to accomplish any task. "If there is no dream, there will be chaos. But if you dream and pursue it, what once seemed impossible will be done. The power to make the impossible possible lies within you," he encouraged.

He further urged the youth never to back down, acknowledging that the older generation had failed to guide the nation where it needed to go. "We have failed. Where you were supposed to go, we could not take you there," Dr Yunus admitted.

he also warned the students not to let their efforts be sabotaged by those seeking to undermine their progress. "There are many standing by to make your efforts futile. Don't fail this time," he cautioned.

In a firm commitment to national reform, the chief adviser vowed to do whatever is necessary to cleanse the country of its ills. "We will clean everything. We have no relief until we clean everything," he declared.

Addressing recent reports of attacks on minority communities, Prof Yunus unequivocally condemned these acts, calling them "heinous." He called on the youth, saying, "Are they not the people of this country? You have been able to save the country; can't you save some families?" He urged the students to protect all Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist families from harm.

"You must say—no one can harm them. They are my brothers; we fought together, and we will stay together," he asserted, underscoring the need for national unity.

Dr Yunus concluded by comparing Bangladesh to a beautiful family, unlike any other in the world. "There is no more beautiful family than this. There are many countries in the world, but there is no such beautiful family," he said, calling on the youth to preserve this unity.