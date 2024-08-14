Dr Yunus urges garment industry to aid in rebuilding post-Hasina economy

Chief Adviser of the interim government Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus speaks to the leaders of BGMEA at the State Guest House Jamuna on Wednesday (14 August). Photo: PID

Chief Adviser of the interim government Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus called on the country's garment manufacturers on Wednesday to support the rebuilding of Bangladesh after 15 years of economic plunder under the dictatorship of Sheikh Hasina.

Speaking to the leaders of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) at the State Guest House Jamuna today (14 August), Dr Yunus emphasised the challenges inherited by the interim government.

"All the institutions were broken. We were in a mess. They left us in an economic crisis. But with the cooperation of everyone we can rebuild the nation," he said, according to a statement from the Chief Adviser's Office (CAO).

BGMEA acting president Khandoker Rafiqul Islam led the delegation in the meeting, where the Nobel Laureate highlighted the urgency of the situation. The country cannot afford to fail, he said. "Else, its impact will be disastrous. The nation may face an existential crisis," he warned.

Dr Yunus also urged the manufacturers to keep their businesses separate from politics. "You should send a clear signal that you won't mix business with politics. It does not help any cause," he advised.

Reflecting on the recent student-led revolution, which he described as "unprecedented in human history," Prof Yunus noted the responsibility placed on the interim government. "They have put their trust in us. I was abroad when they called me and urged me to take up the leadership," he shared.

The BGMEA leaders expressed their full support for Dr Yunus's leadership during this critical time for the nation. They requested the formation of a task force to address sector-specific challenges, aiming to restore international buyers' confidence in Bangladesh. Their demands included relaxed debt repayment terms and adjustments to utility bill payments.

The chief adviser listened to their concerns and promised to address them. "We will ensure transparency at every stage. The Bangladeshi people have immense talents. Bangladesh is the world's second-largest garment exporter. We want it to grow further," he stated.

After the meeting, BGMEA director Shovon Islam spoke to reporters, expressing optimism about the future under Dr Yunus's leadership. As Prof Yunus took charge of the interim government, buyers across the globe are gaining confidence in Bangladesh, he said. "We want to utilize that confidence and increase work orders."

He also outlined the short-term and long-term needs of the industry, including the formation of a task force to address ongoing challenges. "We requested him to form a task force with all stakeholders so that it could play a long-term role," Shovon Islam added.

He further mentioned the BGMEA's need for assistance in securing power and addressing liquidity issues, to which Prof Yunus responded positively. "In reply, the Chief Adviser told us he would help us," he confirmed.