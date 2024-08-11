Dr Yunus to hold meetings for prompt resolution of attacks on minorities

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus will immediately sit with representatives and other groups concerned to find ways to resolve the attacks on minority communities that were reported of late.

Among the eight major decisions taken by the interim government today (11 August) on its first day of taking office, its advisory council said, "The attacks on religious minorities in some places have been noted with grave concern. The chief adviser shall immediately sit with the representative bodies and other concerned groups to find ways to resolve such heinous attacks."

Besides, a list of all injured protesters shall be prepared at the earliest and their treatment costs shall be borne fully by the government. The health ministry shall accordingly instruct all hospitals. The government shall also support the families of the deceased protestors.

The ministry of foreign affairs shall immediately start consultation for release of the 57 Bangladeshis arrested and sentenced by the UAE authority for protesting in support of the Bangladeshi students and people. "If needed, the chief adviser himself shall talk to the concerned government," said the advisory council.

The government also said a list of all contractual appointments is being prepared. While some disputed and controversial contracts shall be immediately terminated, the rest shall also be terminated in phases.

Regarding the Bangladesh Bank, the government disclosed that the resignation letters of the governor and the chairman, SEC have been accepted. The governor of Bangladesh Bank shall soon be appointed.

A search committee has been formed comprising Muslim Chowdhury, Ahsan H Mansur and Nazrul Islam for recommending appointments in the vacant posts of deputy governors.

Supply of all essentials shall be ensured, the government also said.

The metro rail will run from Saturday (17 August). The rail, however, shall not stop at the damaged stations in Kazipara and Mirpur till repair is done, as per the government's directives.