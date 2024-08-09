Dr Yunus to head 27 ministries, divisions; Nahid to head ICT, Asif youth and sports ministry

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 August, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2024, 01:36 pm

Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as the chief advisor of the new interim government of Bangladesh yesterday

Noble laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, who has been selected to lead the upcoming interim government. File Photo: Collected
Noble laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, who has been selected to lead the upcoming interim government. File Photo: Collected

The interim government's Chief Advisor will be in-charge of 27 ministries and divisions while Advisor Md Nahid Islam has been assigned the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology while Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiya will look after the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The distribution of ministries for the interim government was disclosed in a circular issued by the cabinet division today (9 August).

Advisor Saleh Uddin Ahmed has received responsibilities of the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Planning.

Dr Asif Nazrul have been assigned the Ministry of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs.

Advisors Hasan Arif have been assigned the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development, and Cooperatives while Md Touhid Hossain have been assigned the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan has been assigned the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Sharmin S Murshid the Ministry of Social Welfare.

Brigadier General (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hossain will head the Ministry of Home Affairs and Dr. AFM Khalid Hossain the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Read the profiles of the advisors to the interim government

Farida Akhtar has been assigned the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock and Mizu Nurjahan Begum the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The ministries and divisions the interim govt's Chief Advisor Dr Muhanmad Yunus have been assigned are:

  1. Cabinet Division
  2. Ministry of Defence
  3. Armed Forces Division
  4. Ministry of Education
  5. Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges
  6. Ministry of Food
  7. Ministry of Housing and Public Works
  8. Ministry of Land
  9. Ministry of Textiles and Jute
  10. Ministry of Agriculture
  11. Ministry of Science and Technology
  12. Ministry of Railways
  13. Ministry of Public Administration
  14. Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources
  15. Ministry of Shipping
  16. Ministry of Water Resources
  17. Ministry of Women and Children Affairs
  18. Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief
  19. Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
  20. Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment
  21. Ministry of Commerce
  22. Ministry of Labour and Employment
  23. Ministry of Cultural Affairs
  24. Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism
  25. Ministry of Liberation War Affairs
  26. Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs
  27. Ministry of Primary and Mass Education

Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as the chief advisor of the new interim government of Bangladesh yesterday (8 August).

Leaders of various political parties including BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, Jatiyo Party, Krishak Sramik Janata League, were present at the ceremony, among others. 

Besides, Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman and other officers, secretaries of various ministries, diplomats of various countries, also attended among more than five hundred people at the event.

