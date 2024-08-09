Dr Yunus to head 27 ministries, divisions; Nahid to head ICT, Asif youth and sports ministry

Noble laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, who has been selected to lead the upcoming interim government. File Photo: Collected

The interim government's Chief Advisor will be in-charge of 27 ministries and divisions while Advisor Md Nahid Islam has been assigned the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology while Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiya will look after the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The distribution of ministries for the interim government was disclosed in a circular issued by the cabinet division today (9 August).

Advisor Saleh Uddin Ahmed has received responsibilities of the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Planning.

Dr Asif Nazrul have been assigned the Ministry of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs.

Advisors Hasan Arif have been assigned the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development, and Cooperatives while Md Touhid Hossain have been assigned the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan has been assigned the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Sharmin S Murshid the Ministry of Social Welfare.

Brigadier General (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hossain will head the Ministry of Home Affairs and Dr. AFM Khalid Hossain the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Farida Akhtar has been assigned the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock and Mizu Nurjahan Begum the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The ministries and divisions the interim govt's Chief Advisor Dr Muhanmad Yunus have been assigned are:

Cabinet Division Ministry of Defence Armed Forces Division Ministry of Education Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges Ministry of Food Ministry of Housing and Public Works Ministry of Land Ministry of Textiles and Jute Ministry of Agriculture Ministry of Science and Technology Ministry of Railways Ministry of Public Administration Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry of Shipping Ministry of Water Resources Ministry of Women and Children Affairs Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry of Commerce Ministry of Labour and Employment Ministry of Cultural Affairs Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry of Liberation War Affairs Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Ministry of Primary and Mass Education

Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as the chief advisor of the new interim government of Bangladesh yesterday (8 August).

Leaders of various political parties including BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, Jatiyo Party, Krishak Sramik Janata League, were present at the ceremony, among others.

Besides, Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman and other officers, secretaries of various ministries, diplomats of various countries, also attended among more than five hundred people at the event.