Dr Yunus appeals against HC order to pay Tk12cr to NBR

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 June, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 01:04 pm

Nobel Laureate Dr Yunus has appealed against the High Court order stipulating him to pay Tk12 crore in evaded tax from 2011 to 2013 to the National Board of Revenue (NBR). 

Dr Yunus' lawyer Mostafizur Rahman Khan filed the appeal at the chamber court of the High Court on Thursday (22 June).

Judge Abu Jafar Siddiqui might hear the appeal at the chamber court today.

Earlier on 31 May, the High Court bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar and Justice Rashed Jahangir delivered the verdict. This is the first High Court verdict against Dr Yunus on tax evasion.

As per court dockets, the NBR had issued a notice to Dr Yunus under the Donations Tax Act, 1990, for around Tk12.28 crore as tax related to donations amounting to Tk61.57 core during 2011-2012.

Similarly, the revenue authorities issued another notice for the tax year 2012-2013, demanding some Tk1.60 crore in taxes against a donation of Tk8.15 crore.

Additionally, in the tax year 2013-2014, a notice was issued demanding about Tk1.50 crore From in taxes against a donation of some Tk7 crore.

Dr Yunus contested the validity of the National Board of Revenue's notice that demanded around Tk15 crore tax on donations on 23 May.

However, the High Court found him guilty of tax evasion and ordered him to pay over Tk12 crore to the National Board of Revenue. 

