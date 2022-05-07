Dr Wazed's 13th death anniversary Monday

07 May, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 12:26 pm

Dr Wazed Miah, the nuclear scientist with international reputation, was born on February 16, 1942 in a respectable Muslim family at village Laldighee Fatehpur in Pirganj upazila of Rangpur. Photo: UNB
Dr Wazed Miah, the nuclear scientist with international reputation, was born on February 16, 1942 in a respectable Muslim family at village Laldighee Fatehpur in Pirganj upazila of Rangpur. Photo: UNB

The 13th death anniversary of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's husband Dr M A Wazed Miah (Sudha Miah) to be observed here on Monday as Dr Wazed Smriti Sangshad (DWSS) has taken programmes to commemorate the renowned nuclear scientist.

The programmes will be arranged at Dr Wazed's birthplace of Laldighee Fatehpur in Pirganj upazila and Rangpur city.

The events include placing wreaths at his grave of Laldighee Fatehpur at 9 am on the day, offering Fateha and special munajats.

Milad and Dua mehfils followed by offering special munajats will be arranged at Keramotia Jam-e-Mosque, Court Jam-e-Mosque and other Mosques in Rangpur city after Asr prayers seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Dr. Wazed and his family members.

A discussion on his life and works will be arranged at the temporary office of DWSS at 7pm on Monday with Professor Dr Hamidul Haque Khondker in the chair, a release said today.

The programs were finalized at a meeting held at DWSS temporary office in Rangpur Press Club Complex last night, it said.

President of DWSS and valiant freedom fighter Professor Dr Md Hamidul Haque Khondker presided over the meeting moderated by its General Secretary and senior journalist Saiful Islam Jahangir.

Executive committee members of DWSS Md Hassan Ali, Elahi Faruk, Basher Ibne Jahur, Tanveer Hossain, Amitabh Chatterjee, Mossarraf Hossain Moni, Belal Hossain, Tahmina Shirin Nipa, Ali Jahur Mantu, Advocate Sajjad-ur-Rahman Sanju and Shafikul Islam addressed the meeting.

The internationally reputed nuclear scientist was born on 16 February, 1942, in a respectable Muslim family of the village Laldighee Fatehpur in Pirganj upazila of Rangpur.

He died on 9 May, 2009.
 
He was laid to eternal rest with full state honour at his family graveyard of Laldighee Fatehpur.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

