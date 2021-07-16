Dr Shamsul Alam to take oath Sunday as State Minister

Dr Shamsul Alam, a member of Planning Commission's General Economy Division (senior secretary), will take oath as State Minister for Planning on Sunday.

Contacted, Dr Shamsul Alam told UNB that he was asked to be present at 7:30 PM at Bangabhaban on Sunday.

Asked whether he is going to take oath as state minister he said, "A summary in this regard was sent to the Prime Minister from the Cabinet Division yesterday, and she signed it. So far, I know it."

Sources at the Cabinet Division said he is likely to be state minister for planning under technocrat quota.