Dr Pran Gopal to be elected Cumilla-7 MP without contest

Awami League nominee Dr Pran Gopal Datta is going to be elected without contest in the by-election of Cumilla-7 (Chandina) constituency.

His opponent, National Awami Party (NAP) candidate Monirul Islam, withdrew his nomination on Saturday.

District Returning Officer and Cumilla Regional Election Officer Md Dulal Talukder confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

Earlier on Thursday, Jatiya Party nominee Lutfar Reza Khokon withdrew his nomination ditching the election race.

Dr Dutta remains the only candidate for the Cumlla-7 by-election.

Nomination papers of Awami League candidate Dr Pran Gopal Dutta, Jatiya Party's Lutfur Reza Khokon and NAP's Monirul Islam were declared valid on Tuesday.

"Jatiya Party nominee Lutfur Reza Khokon on Thursday applied for withdrawal of his nomination papers, though the last day for withdrawal of nomination papers is 19 September. The NAP candidate withdrew his nomination on Saturday," said Dulal Talukder.

As per the election schedule, the date for symbol allocation is 20 September.

EVM voting for the by-election was scheduled to be held on 7 October in that constituency.

The constituency was declared vacant after the death of Cumilla-7 constituency AL lawmaker and former deputy speaker Ali Ashraf on 30 July.

The former vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Dr Pran Gopal Datta was nominated for the National Parliament Seat No 255 (Cumilla-7) by Awami League on 11 September.