Dr Nazneen Ahmed joins UNDP as country economist

Dr Nazneen Ahmed has joined the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Dhaka office, as the country economist.

In her new role, she will provide policy and strategic advice on various activities of UNDP Bangladesh aimed at sustainable development. She will also collaborate with the Asia-Pacific regional network of country economists.

Dr Nazneen had been working as senior research fellow for the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS). She possesses nearly 24 years of research experience in the field of development economics, with a focus on macroeconomic management, inclusive growth, international trade, industry, private sector, SME development, labour rights and gender issues.

For about a decade, she has been involved in resource planning and budget formulation for Bangladesh.

She was a member of the Panel of Economists to adopt the 7th Five-Year Plan of Bangladesh.

Dr Nazneen also served as a director of the Palli Sanchay Bank, a public sector bank in Bangladesh and was a general body member of the SME Foundation and Bangladesh NGO Foundation.

She also served as a member of the General Body of the Palli Karma Shohayak Foundation (PKSF).