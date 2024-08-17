Dr Masrur Reaz says he won’t be BSEC Chairman

Eminent economist Dr Masrur Reaz has expressed his unwillingness to become the chairman of the Bangladesh Securities Exchange Commission (BSEC).

In a statement he sent to The Business Standard today (17 August), he thanked the interim government for offering him the appointment to regulate the stock market of the nation, but said he would be able to contribute more as an economist.

"The role of the BSEC chairman is a great opportunity to take part in the process of restructuring the state institutions. The interest of the nation is always greater to me than anything else," Masrur said.

"But I think under the current circumstances, I'll be able to contribute more to the country and the economy as an economist. In my current role, I'll be able to devise efficient economic policies and reform the existing economic structure by analysing trade, investments and financial sector and arrange dialogues on these matters. That's why I've taken the decision not to assume the role of BSEC Chairman," Masrur added.