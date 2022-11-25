Dr Jamaluddin, Dr Kamrul Milon made Swachip president, sec gen

Prof Dr Jamaluddin Chowdhury and Prof Dr Kamrul Hasan Milon have been nominated as the president and secretary general of Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad (Swachip), a pro-Awami League professional body of physicians, respectively.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the committee at the 5th National Conference of Swachip, held in the city's historic Suhrawardy Udyan on Friday (25 November).

Prof Dr Jamaluddin Chowdhury is an ophthalmologist, and Prof Dr Kamrul Hasan Milon is head of the Department of Cardiac Surgery at National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases and Hospital.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed the conference as the chief guest.

Obaidul Quader said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself chose the leadership of Swachip.

Prof Dr Iqbal Arslan and Prof Dr Mohammad Abdul Aziz were nominated as the president and secretary general of the organisation in the fourth National Conference of Swachip held in 2015.

Swachip was founded on 24 December 1994. At present, the membership of the organisation is about 20,000 across the country.