Dr Debapriya reappointed as member of UN body on LDCs

The United Nations has reappointed Center for Policy Dialogue's (CPD) Distinguished Fellow Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya as a member of the Committee for Development Policy (CDP), a UN council for development policy issues.

Liu Zhenmin, under-secretary-general for Economic and Social Affairs of the United Nations, confirmed his updated membership for the policy-making body of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on 13 December, says a press release.

His appointment, for a three-year term, as a member of CDP will be effective from 1 January 2022.

Earlier, Dr Debapriya served the council for a three-year term from 2019-2021.

Established in 1965, CDP is a subsidiary body of the United Nations which advises the ECOSOC on development policies in support of LDCs.

The 24-member committee is also responsible for deciding which countries can be considered least developed countries (LDCs).