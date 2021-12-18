Dr Debapriya reappointed as member of UN body on LDCs

TBS Report
18 December, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 01:43 pm

Dr Debapriya reappointed as member of UN body on LDCs

Dr Debapriya reappointed as member of UN body on LDCs

The United Nations has reappointed Center for Policy Dialogue's (CPD) Distinguished Fellow Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya as a member of the Committee for Development Policy (CDP), a UN council for development policy issues.

Liu Zhenmin, under-secretary-general for Economic and Social Affairs of the United Nations, confirmed his updated membership for the policy-making body of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on 13 December, says a press release.

His appointment, for a three-year term, as a member of CDP will be effective from 1 January 2022.

Earlier, Dr Debapriya served the council for a three-year term from 2019-2021.

Established in 1965, CDP is a subsidiary body of the United Nations which advises the ECOSOC on development policies in support of LDCs.

The 24-member committee is also responsible for deciding which countries can be considered least developed countries (LDCs).  

CPD / Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) / Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya / Debapriya Bhattacharya

