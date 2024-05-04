Dr Atiur to receive honorary doctorate from SOAS University of London

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 May, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 02:49 pm

Related News

Dr Atiur to receive honorary doctorate from SOAS University of London

Dr Rahman will be awarded the Doctor of Science (Economics) degree in early September 2024 during the annual graduation ceremony

TBS Report
04 May, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 02:49 pm
Former Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr Atiur Rahman. Photo: Courtesy
Former Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr Atiur Rahman. Photo: Courtesy

Globally acclaimed Economist and Professor Emeritus of Dhaka University Dr Atiur Rahman will be given an Honorary Doctorate from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) University of London

The award was confirmed by the Vice-Chancellor of SOAS University of London, Professor Adam Habib through a formal letter dated 30 April 2024.

Dr Rahman will be awarded the Doctor of Science (Economics) degree in early September 2024 during the annual graduation ceremony. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the letter received from the VC of SOAS University of London, Dr Atiur is going to be awarded this honorary degree (Doctor of Science, Economics) in recognition of his "substantial contribution to the alleviation of poverty through his work as an Economist, and as founder Chairperson of Unnayan Shamannay, the globally acclaimed research and advocacy organisation". 

SOAS University of London is also acknowledging Dr Atiur's tenure as the 10th Governor of Bangladesh's central bank "as a leader in pro-poor public expenditure, environment and climate change, sustainable development, financial inclusion, and social innovation."

Last year (in 2023), SOAS University of London awarded honorary degrees to four internationally distinguished personalities including eminent Indian screenwriter Javed Akhter (Doctor of Literature), London-based culinary artist Asma Khan (Doctor of Science, Social Science), UK-based public health expert Professor Kevin Fenton (Doctor of Literature), and internationally acclaimed Buddhist scholar- Dzongsar Jamyang Khyentse Rinpoche (Fellow).

The university expects his contributions to Bangladesh and international development will be an inspiration to the SOAS University students on the occasion of their graduation.

Dr Rahman is an alumnus of this university and has earlier received several international and national awards. 

The International awards include Gusi International peace prize from Manila-based Gusi Foundation, Indira Gandhi Gold Plaque from Asiatic Society, Kolkata, and Best Central Bank Governor in Asia and Pacific from the Banker of the Financial Times and as well from the Emerging Markets of Euromoney. 

His national awards include- Sheltech Award from Sheltech Foundation, Tagore award from Rabindra Academy, and Bangla Academy literary and Tagore awards. The Dhaka Ahsania Mission has recently announced that Dr Rahman will soon be awarded the Khan Bahadur Ahsanullah gold medal.

Economy / Top News

Dr Atiur Rahman / SOAS University of London

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy

7h | Panorama
A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

1d | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

1d | Features
Using fine cotton yarn, the weavers bring out various artistic motifs inspired by nature on the jomin or the body of the tant shari. Photo: TBS

Five ways to incorporate tant into your lifestyle

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How to recover stock market losses

How to recover stock market losses

1h | Videos
That is why Finland joined NATO

That is why Finland joined NATO

4h | Videos
Overheating and load shedding can damage your phone

Overheating and load shedding can damage your phone

4h | Videos
Google wants to take advantage of India-Mexico's cheap labor

Google wants to take advantage of India-Mexico's cheap labor

4h | Videos