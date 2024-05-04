Dr Atiur to receive honorary doctorate from SOAS University of London

Globally acclaimed Economist and Professor Emeritus of Dhaka University Dr Atiur Rahman will be given an Honorary Doctorate from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) University of London

The award was confirmed by the Vice-Chancellor of SOAS University of London, Professor Adam Habib through a formal letter dated 30 April 2024.

Dr Rahman will be awarded the Doctor of Science (Economics) degree in early September 2024 during the annual graduation ceremony.

According to the letter received from the VC of SOAS University of London, Dr Atiur is going to be awarded this honorary degree (Doctor of Science, Economics) in recognition of his "substantial contribution to the alleviation of poverty through his work as an Economist, and as founder Chairperson of Unnayan Shamannay, the globally acclaimed research and advocacy organisation".

SOAS University of London is also acknowledging Dr Atiur's tenure as the 10th Governor of Bangladesh's central bank "as a leader in pro-poor public expenditure, environment and climate change, sustainable development, financial inclusion, and social innovation."

Last year (in 2023), SOAS University of London awarded honorary degrees to four internationally distinguished personalities including eminent Indian screenwriter Javed Akhter (Doctor of Literature), London-based culinary artist Asma Khan (Doctor of Science, Social Science), UK-based public health expert Professor Kevin Fenton (Doctor of Literature), and internationally acclaimed Buddhist scholar- Dzongsar Jamyang Khyentse Rinpoche (Fellow).

The university expects his contributions to Bangladesh and international development will be an inspiration to the SOAS University students on the occasion of their graduation.

Dr Rahman is an alumnus of this university and has earlier received several international and national awards.

The International awards include Gusi International peace prize from Manila-based Gusi Foundation, Indira Gandhi Gold Plaque from Asiatic Society, Kolkata, and Best Central Bank Governor in Asia and Pacific from the Banker of the Financial Times and as well from the Emerging Markets of Euromoney.

His national awards include- Sheltech Award from Sheltech Foundation, Tagore award from Rabindra Academy, and Bangla Academy literary and Tagore awards. The Dhaka Ahsania Mission has recently announced that Dr Rahman will soon be awarded the Khan Bahadur Ahsanullah gold medal.