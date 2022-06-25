DPD Kamruzzaman delayed his kidney transplant for Padma Bridge: Cabinet secy 

Padma Bridge Deputy Project Director (Technical) Md Kamruzzaman delayed his kidney transplant for a year for the construction of the bridge, says Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam.

He revealed the information while addressing the inauguration event of the much-anticipated 6.15km Padma Bridge at Mawa point in Munshiganj around 10:15pm on Saturday.

"I would like to thank the people of both sides of the bridge for their help and support. Over 5,000 people have worked on this mega project.

"I would like to specially mention the name of Deputy Project Director (Technical) Md Kamruzzaman who delayed his kidney transplant for a year for the construction of the bridge," added the cabinet secretary.

He said, "The construction of Padma Bridge has united the country. It is a symbol of our self-reliance and self-respect."

