DPD Kamruzzaman delayed his kidney transplant for Padma Bridge

Since 2019, Md Kamruzzaman, deputy project director (Technical) of Padma Bridge, has been undergoing dialysis three times a week to survive with his damaged kidneys.

A year ago, doctors recommended that he go for a kidney transplant, but the government official, who has played a leading role in the Padma Bridge construction, delayed it only out of his sense of dedication to his work.

Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam revealed such a sacrifice while talking about the contributions of some people to the making of the Padma Bridge at Mawa point in Munshiganj on Saturday.

"I would like to specially mention the name of Deputy Project Director (Technical) Md Kamruzzaman, who delayed his kidney transplant for a year for the construction of the bridge," he said.

Kamruzzaman was supposed to have his kidney transplant done a year ago. But he did not do so owing to the inauguration of the bridge, the cabinet secretary noted.

"We are proud to have such honest, dedicated people like Kamruzzaman with us," he added.

When contacted, Kamruzzaman told The Business Standard that he has been receiving kidney treatment since 1992. His physician Prof Dr Md Nurul Islam (at United Hospital) has been doing his dialysis since 2019.

"I could not ask for leave to undergo kidney transplant as the work on the bridge was nearing completion. The inauguration is now done. Now, I hope to take a six-month leave for my operation," he said.

He said he has had to work day and night to help implement the bridge project, which involved complex technical work, and the efforts have been successful as the people of the country are going to reap the benefits of the landmark project following its inauguration.

"Now I can go to the operating table with peace of mind."

Kamruzzaman told TBS that he desires to get a kidney transplant in the country. "Why should I go abroad to seek medical service that is available in the country?" he said, adding that the cabinet secretary also was aware of his wish.

He, however, asked for a relaxation of the existing law for kidney transplants in the country. "Only brothers, sisters, mothers, and fathers of a patient are now allowed to donate kidneys. But my donor is my nephew. I wish my nephew were allowed to donate his kidney to me. Then I could get my kidney transplant done in the country."

This kind of treatment is now available in Bangladesh, he noted, adding that Professor Kamrul Islam of CKD Hospital does three or four kidney transplant surgeries a week.