2 dead, dozens missing after cargo ship rams launch in Shitalakshya

Two people drowned and over a dozen passengers went missing as a launch capsized after being hit by a cargo ship in the Shitalakshya River in Narayanganj on Sunday afternoon.

The launch was carrying around 50 passengers from Narayanganj to Munshiganj.

A video of the accident shows- cargo ship MV Rupshi ran over the launch.

"A fire service and civil defense rescue team already reached the spot," said Shahidullah Suman, Fire Service Station Officer told The Business Standard.

Photo: TBS

Shortly after the accident, the rescue officials recovered two bodies.

Photo: TBS

One of the surviving passengers said around 10-15 people swam ashore.

The Ministry of Shipping has formed a three-member investigation committee to look into the accident.