Dotlines Bangladesh launches ‘Lattu’ to help entrepreneurs open online stores

Dotlines Bangladesh has launched an online platform titled "Lattu" where anyone can open online stores and sell goods.

The new venture of Dotlines Bangladesh has offered entrepreneurs the opportunity to merchandise the commodities and services already owned through this platform, said a press release.

Lattu offers more than 25 thousand high-quality saleable goods that belong to premium brand names from home and abroad.

Anyone can start an online store without any capital. After the goods are ordered, Lattu provides the entrepreneurs with all the logistics support and services, including collection and delivery of goods. After all the formalities associated with accounts are carried out by an accurate and automatic dashboard, the income and commissions get transferred to the concerned accounts of the entrepreneurs.

The whole systemic process is supported by Escrow, which means "Lattu" is playing the role of a neutral third party in the transaction. There are more than 10,000 entrepreneurship platforms in "Lattu" through which anyone can start or expand an online business at anytime.

The president of Dotlines group, Mahabubul Matin, said, "Lattu is an innovative platform with the goal of eradicating unemployment in the country. People are able to open an online store anytime in their own name from the comfort of their respective homes without any capital now."

He said, "Lattu will go a long way to make the women in our country independent economically."

Just like other ventures of Dotlines Group, Lattu is worthy of being considered as a big step in improving the livelihoods of people, even in all the remote places in our country, irrespective of rural or urban settings.