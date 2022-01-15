Doraiswami hopeful of commercial screening of Indian films in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

UNB
15 January, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2022, 08:32 pm

Related News

Doraiswami hopeful of commercial screening of Indian films in Bangladesh

“Cinema is an art form that is designed to go across the borders,” he said, quoting great filmmaker Dennis Villenuve

UNB
15 January, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2022, 08:32 pm
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami. Photo: Collected
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami. Photo: Collected

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami has expressed his hope that the authorities in Bangladesh will soon consider his country's standing request to permit the commercial screening of Indian films in theatres in Bangladesh.

"Cinema is an art form that is designed to go across the borders," he said, quoting great filmmaker Dennis Villenuve.

High Commissioner Doraiswami thinks allowing more film releases on a commercial basis will help develop both the film industries - from the artistic standpoint, as well as through increased inflows of investment in the sector, ranging from theatres to financing - given the similar and yet complimentary artistic sensibilities that Bangladesh and India share, and the long history of cooperation between two countries' artistes, film makers and even music industry.

The Indian envoy made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of Dhaka International Film Festival 2022 here on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen joined the function as the chief guest.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid and Festival Director Ahmed Mustafa Jamal also spoke.

The High Commissioner said a special joint production on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, directed by the celebrated director Shyam Benegal, is close to completion.

This will be a production not just for Bangladesh and Indian film markets, but also for the world, he mentioned.

"I am sure that in the coming months, just as our people visit each other's countries in millions, our films should also start visiting each other's theatres," Doraiswami said.

The High Commissioner reiterated that they are ready to partner all aspects of the film industry in Bangladesh, including through capacity building in support for everything from script writing to editing, to special effects, to cinematography.

"Cinema is much more than heroes and villains," he said quoting Anurag Kashyap. "Kashyap is correct because it is fundamentally all about story-telling."

As audiences, Doraiswami said, they look forward to being entertained, educated and challenged to think, over the next eight days.

This landmark event, organised by Rainbow Film Festival since 1977, has established itself on the film map of the world, he mentioned.

Doraiswami said promotion of good cinema and dialogue between artistes from both sides is an essential part of cultural growth.

The envoy said the Dhaka International Film Festival has been Dhaka's window to the world and a window by which the world of cinema comes to Dhaka.

He thanked the organizers for bringing 34 Indian films and over 30 artistes from the world of Indian film industry to the Dhaka International Film Festival.

The High Commissioner recognised that Bangladeshi cinema is growing in leaps and bounds, as it takes the story of Bangladesh and its unique and deep-rooted culture to the world.

He said Bangladesh has just celebrated international success through films such as "Rehana Maryam Noor".

Another such example, Doraiswami added, was visible at the International Film Festival of India, at Goa last year, where Bangladesh was the focus country, both in recognition of exciting new talent emerging from Bangladesh, and the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's Liberation.

Bangladeshi film "Paayer Tolay Mati Nai" was also a leading contender for the Golden Peacock Award of IFFI.

"This is all excellent because as in sport, the film industry develops and grows through global exposure," said the High Commissioner.

Top News

Indian films / commercial screening / Bangladesh / Doraiswami

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pallas’s Fish Eagle nestlings. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

The last breeding pair of Pallas’s fish eagles at Tanguar haor

7h | Panorama
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

12h | Panorama
Noble M500 Debuts As Back-To-Basics Supercar

Noble M500 Debuts As Back-To-Basics Supercar

11h | Wheels
Four compact crossovers for small families

Four compact crossovers for small families

11h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Shakrain: A festival of Kites and Fireworks

Shakrain: A festival of Kites and Fireworks

4h | Videos
Rajshahi’s mango flavor ‘rashogolla’ becoming popular among sweet lovers

Rajshahi’s mango flavor ‘rashogolla’ becoming popular among sweet lovers

4h | Videos
Jamai Mela-where fishes sell for cores

Jamai Mela-where fishes sell for cores

5h | Videos
Laptop Talpata: A dream that didn’t come true

Laptop Talpata: A dream that didn’t come true

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike