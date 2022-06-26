Dope test to be compulsory for university admission: Home minister

Dope tests will be made compulsory for students during university admission by amending the law, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said today.

"Medical tests will be done at the time of admission, it will include dope test," the minister said at a press conference on the occasion of "International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, 2022" at the Secretariat on Sunday (26 June).

"When the Prime Minister spoke of zero-tolerance against drugs, we had already started dope tests of police personnel. We then made a proposal to the Prime Minister - those who will be recruited will be dope tested. Dope tests will be done by the civil surgeon. To do this extensively the infrastructure needs to be developed. We have started to implement it," he added.