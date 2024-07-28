Don't worry about quota protest coordinators in custody: DB chief to families

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 July, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2024, 04:51 pm

DB chief Mohammad Harun-Or-Rashid briefed media regarding the detention of quota movement coordinators at his office on Sunday (28 July). Photo: TBS
DB chief Mohammad Harun-Or-Rashid briefed media regarding the detention of quota movement coordinators at his office on Sunday (28 July). Photo: TBS

The Detective Branch (DB) of Police Chief Mohammad Harun-Or-Rashid has requested families not to worry about the five coordinators of the quota movement who were taken into DB custody for security reasons.

"If someone believes their life is in danger then it is our moral responsibility to ensure their safety," he said at a press conference at DB office this (28 July) afternoon.

He further said, "The question may arise as to why security concerns apply specifically to these individuals. It is crucial to remember that these young students were targeted by anti-democratic groups like Jamaat-BNP, who sought to exploit the situation to undermine the government.

3 quota protest leaders held for their safety: Home minister

"To prevent a recurrence of such attempts of putting the students in danger, we have taken proactive measures by keeping them in our custody."

Replying to queries about the duration of custody for quota movement coordinators, the DB chief stated that officials would discuss the matter with both the coordinators and their families.

When questioned if the coordinators were undergoing interrogation beyond security measures, Harun-Or-Rashid clarified that they were engaged in discussions about various aspects of the situation. 

"The discussions include inquiries about potential instigators. The coordinators have provided specific names and contact information," he added.

He also refuted claims on social media that the coordinators are being tortured in custody, labelling these claims as "rumours".

3 quota leaders held to inquire about possible discussion with Jamaat, Nur: DB Chief

In response to claims that police were intimidating the coordinators to prevent further unity, he asserted that "such rumors were baseless".

The DB police have so far picked up six coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement over "security reasons".

The coordinators under DB custody are Asif Mahmud, Abu Baker Majumdar, Nahid Islam, Sarjis Alam, Hasnat Abdullah and Nusrat Tabassum.

Regarding their detention, DB Chief Harun Or Rashid yesterday said, "Their families were worried about their safety. We took them in our custody to keep them safe."

