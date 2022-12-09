Don't undermine US-Bangla friendship with comments on local politics:  Quader asks US envoy

Bangladesh

UNB
09 December, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 06:53 pm

Related News

Don't undermine US-Bangla friendship with comments on local politics:  Quader asks US envoy

UNB
09 December, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 06:53 pm
Don&#039;t undermine US-Bangla friendship with comments on local politics:  Quader asks US envoy

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday urged US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas not to harm the friendship with Bangladesh by making unwanted comments about Bangladesh elections and the rule of law.

He said this at the first preparatory meeting of the 22nd National Council at the political office of the party president in Dhanmondi in the morning.

"Do not make unwanted comments or interfere in any issue of Bangladesh. Election fraud is not only happening in Bangladesh, but also in the United States. There is still another party complaining about election rigging in the US," said Quader.

He said mass shootings are common in the US. "Every day two, three or five people are killed in mass shootings. But you are talking about the human rights of Bangladesh."

 "Sheikh Hasina will not listen to anybody's orders. She does not fear anyone except Allah."

"We have bitter experiences with the US. We saw their role in 1971 and 1975. Despite all these incidents, we want a good relationship with the US."

He also said no one will benefit from this type of comment. These will only be a barrier to good relations.

Bangladesh wants to maintain friendship with the US, he added.

On Thursday, the US Embassy in Dhaka expressed its concern over reports of intimidation and political violence in Dhaka and called on everyone to respect the rule of law.

"We are concerned about reports of intimidation and political violence in Dhaka and call on everyone to respect the rule of law and to refrain from violence, harassment, and intimidation,"  Haas said in a message through the verified Facebook page of the Embassy on Thursday.

He said they encourage government authorities to investigate these reports of violence and to protect the fundamental freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly.
 

Obaidul Quader / US Ambassador

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A flower farmer is plucking roses from a garden at Chakaria of Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

How tobacco-farming Baraitali becomes a 'rose village'

7h | Features
Tech-enabled equipment in sports

Tech-enabled equipment in sports

7h | Panorama
How tech enables modern athletes to train better

How tech enables modern athletes to train better

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Tech in sports: The game changer

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amazing power of hummingbird

Amazing power of hummingbird

2h | TBS Durbin
why Arthritis exercise is mandatory?

why Arthritis exercise is mandatory?

4h | TBS Health
What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

22h | TBS Stories
Metrorail starting this month

Metrorail starting this month

22h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points

5
November export hits all-time high, crossing $5b mark
Economy

November export hits all-time high, crossing $5b mark

6
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos