Don't resort to violence, carry out activities in orderly way: Home minister to BNP

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Saturday urged the BNP to carry out their political activities in a "disciplined way", making it clear that the government will not shy away from taking action if they resort to violence.

Asserting that carrying sticks to political programmes is clearly against the law, the minister said, "We've seen BNP activists thronging rallies with sticks in their hands, following the directives of their leaders.

"We won't interfere if they are peaceful. But we'll surely take action if they become violent."

"I hope that the BNP will conduct their programmes in a disciplined way. We won't spare them if they endanger people's lives and damage properties by blocking roads or resorting to vandalism," he added.

Asaduzzaman said these on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of the mini-marathon and annual sports competition arranged by the Public Security Division at the Secretariat on Saturday.

Replying to a poser, the Minister urged the BNP leaders to be careful with the words that they speak.

"You [the media] are alleging that ruling party activists are attacking BNP members at different places of the country.

"I'll request the BNP leaders to refrain from saying such things that incite violence. All the clashes between us [AL] and them [BNP] have happened due to verbal instigation," he said.