Don't make statements that cause confusion: Fakhrul to advisers

While there was faith in the Yunus-led interim government, various statements made by its advisers, which led to public confusion, were an issue of worry, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today (31 October).

Speaking on the occasion of the 52nd founding anniversary of the Jatiya Party Samajtantrik Dal observed at the Jatiya Press Club, he said, "I can say with confidence that this Yunus government will be successful, but the advisers have to work responsibly."

He said the party was worried as advisers said things which could cause confusion in the public mind.

"An adviser said that the tenure of the government should be four years. He should not say that. They have formed a commission and it will propose whether the term should be four years or five years. Then it depends whether the people accept it or not," Fakhrul said.

"Hasina also used to do such things… Such words will never lead you in the right direction," he said, requesting the advisers to be wary.

Pointing to the political parties, he said this was a period to be navigated very carefully, urging all to reach their targets exercising patience.

"We have given only one responsibility to the government: to hold a credible election by removing the mess. We have also provided 31 points for state reform. Any reform through force is not sustainable. If there is no support from people, the reforms will not be sustainable" he said.

Urging for quick elections, he said no one can represent the people except those elected to do so. The earlier the elections were held, the sooner the state reforms could be conducted.

On the issue of various demands being raised, he asked why they weren't brought up earlier.

On Hasina, he said they would not forget or forgive the "genocide under the AL dictatorship".

"There can be no forgiveness for genocide. We have to be adamant in that position," he said.