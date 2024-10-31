Don't make statements that cause confusion: Fakhrul to advisers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 October, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 08:24 pm

Related News

Don't make statements that cause confusion: Fakhrul to advisers

An adviser said that the tenure of the government should be four years. He should not say that, he says

TBS Report
31 October, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 08:24 pm
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Sketch: TBS
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Sketch: TBS

While there was faith in the Yunus-led interim government, various statements made by its advisers, which led to public confusion, were an issue of worry, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today (31 October).

Speaking on the occasion of the 52nd founding anniversary of the Jatiya Party Samajtantrik Dal observed at the Jatiya Press Club, he said, "I can say with confidence that this Yunus government will be successful, but the advisers have to work responsibly."

He said the party was worried as advisers said things which could cause confusion in the public mind. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"An adviser said that the tenure of the government should be four years. He should not say that. They have formed a commission and it will propose whether the term should be four years or five years. Then it depends whether the people accept it or not," Fakhrul said.

"Hasina also used to do such things… Such words will never lead you in the right direction," he said, requesting the advisers to be wary.

Pointing to the political parties, he said this was a period to be navigated very carefully, urging all to reach their targets exercising patience.

"We have given only one responsibility to the government: to hold a credible election by removing the mess. We have also provided 31 points for state reform. Any reform through force is not sustainable. If there is no support from people, the reforms will not be sustainable" he said.

Urging for quick elections, he said no one can represent the people except those elected to do so. The earlier the elections were held, the sooner the state reforms could be conducted.

On the issue of various demands being raised, he asked why they weren't brought up earlier.

On Hasina, he said they would not forget or forgive the "genocide under the AL dictatorship".

"There can be no forgiveness for genocide. We have to be adamant in that position," he said.

Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / advisers / government

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

22h | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

1d | Panorama
The Spiti Valley in Manali is famous for its view and vast mountains. Photos: Courtesy

Covering the ‘Himachal Circuit’ on a budget

1d | Explorer
During Eid, Puja and other holiday seasons, the coolies earn more as more people travel by trains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kamlapur’s coolies chug along as times speed up around them

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the future for Bangladeshis wishing to go to Malaysia?

What is the future for Bangladeshis wishing to go to Malaysia?

11m | Videos
IFIC Bank sends legal notice to Shakib Al Hasan's agro company through newspaper ad

IFIC Bank sends legal notice to Shakib Al Hasan's agro company through newspaper ad

1h | Videos
Why is Law advisor Dr. Asif Nazrul in charge of the Speaker

Why is Law advisor Dr. Asif Nazrul in charge of the Speaker

1h | Videos
Bangladeshi Prisoner escape from Bangaon prison in Kolkata

Bangladeshi Prisoner escape from Bangaon prison in Kolkata

51m | Videos