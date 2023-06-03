Don't make purchases if you don't want to give tax: Planning minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 June, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 07:13 pm

Related News

Don't make purchases if you don't want to give tax: Planning minister

TBS Report
03 June, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 07:13 pm
Don&#039;t make purchases if you don&#039;t want to give tax: Planning minister

Planning Minister MA Mannan has said individuals should not buy goods if they are unwilling to pay value-added tax (VAT). 

During a post-budget meeting in the capital's Motijheel area on Saturday (3 June), the minister said, "Some people are unwilling to accept VAT. But I would say VAT is a good tax and it is possible to gain huge revenue if it is collected properly."

The meeting, titled "Bangladesh from Vulnerability to Resilience and Rapid Inclusive Development," was organised by the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and the Policy Research Institute (PRI).

Defending the government's move to set Tk2,000 minimum tax for all, the minister said there is already some exemption in VAT for certain food items, including rice and lentils, for low-income people.

However, other speakers, present at the meeting, criticised the move of setting the minimum tax, terming it as contradictory to the tax policy. 

Speaking at the meeting, PRI Vice-Chairman Dr Sadiq Ahmed said the government cannot ask people with non-taxable income for money as if they were seeking donation. 

Addressing their concern, the planning minister said, "The move will make people reorient towards tax which is very important."

However, he said this needs to be introduced through a trial run.

He also referred to former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher's move to impose tax on children's dairy foods which drew huge criticism with people mocking her saying, "Thatcher Thatcher, milk snatcher."

"Though she remains one of the most powerful and revered prime ministers in the UK's history," he added.

Top News

Planning minister MA Mannan / tax

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kilmory Isle of Rum. Photo: Courtesy.

Life in the Wild: Getting behind a film camera

3h | Panorama
Galleri Kaya, through frequent exhibition and art camps, revitalised the art scene in Dhaka. Pictured here is an exhibition of Murtaza Baseer&#039;s works organised by them in a city hotel. PHOTO: COURTESY

How to run an art gallery successfully: The Galleri Kaya way

10h | Panorama
Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

2d | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

2d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

This time Kawali was organized by open library

This time Kawali was organized by open library

57m | TBS Entertainment
Ukraine wants NATO’s clear decision

Ukraine wants NATO’s clear decision

1h | TBS World
'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

22h | TBS Stories
Budget impacted market within one day?

Budget impacted market within one day?

1d | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study