Don't know details about US travel ban on Gen Aziz: Home minister

TBS Report
21 May, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 08:26 pm

A file photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said he does not know any details about the United State's travel ban on former army chief Retd General Aziz Ahmed and his family.

"I have no comment on this. I am yet to know why the ban was imposed. I only heard of a notification. I can't comment without knowing it in detail," the home minister told the reporters at the Secretariat today (21 May).

Asaduzzaman also said, "One thing I have understood is that the US government has imposed sanctions on many people from many countries. This is nothing new for them."

US slaps travel ban on ex army chief Gen Aziz, family for 'significant corruption'

On 20 May, the US imposed a travel ban on Gen Aziz and his family over allegations of "significant corruption," stating that his actions contributed to undermining "Bangladesh's democratic institutions and the public's faith in public institutions and processes."

Asked whether any information has been received about Anwarul Azim Anar, Jhenaidah-4 member of parliament who went missing while undergoing treatment in India, the home minister said, "There is no update so far. After passing through Indian immigration, the parliamentarian duly went to India. Later, his family informed that he could not be contacted.

"Bangladesh's NSI, SB and police are working with Indian police and intelligence agencies. We hope that an update will be available soon from the Indian government," he added.

