Don't have capacity to evacuate 1.2 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar: State Minister

Bangladesh

UNB
13 May, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 03:56 pm

Related News

Don't have capacity to evacuate 1.2 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar: State Minister

UNB
13 May, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 03:56 pm
Don&#039;t have capacity to evacuate 1.2 million Rohingyas in Cox&#039;s Bazar: State Minister

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman on Saturday said the government doesn't have the capacity to shift 1.2 million Rohingyas living in Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar to safer places in the wake of Cyclone Mocha.

He came up with the remark while talking to reporters after an emergency meeting of the Implementation Board of Cyclone Preparedness Programme at the conference room of the ministry.

The state minister said 4,500 volunteers are working for the Rohingyas under the leadership of the Office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC).

"There is no fear of tidal surge on the hills. But heavy rains may trigger landslides. Keeping this in mind, I have asked the volunteers to be prepared," he said.

The maritime port of Cox's Bazar has been asked to hoist the great danger signal 10 as very severe cyclonic storm Mocha over east central Bay and adjoining area moved North-Northeastwards over the same area.

Cox's Bazar deputy commissioner Shaheen Imran told UNB that the maritime port of Cox's Bazar has been asked to hoist great danger signal No 10.

Besides, the maritime port of Chattogram has been advised to hoist great danger signal 8 while maritime ports of Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local warning signal 4.

The low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Cox's Bazar and Chattogram and their offshore island and chars are likely to be inundated by 8-12 feet tidal surge.

Cyclone Mocha / Rohingya refugee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Brac/Sarkar Pratik

Anima Rani Sarkar fought two cyclones. Now she has to brace for the third one

2h | Features
Photo: Courtesy

3 heartwarming Mother's Day gifts to brighten her day

3h | Brands
A boy rides past a paramilitary check post, that was set afire by the supporters of Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan 9 May, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pakistan faces another lost decade as the army takes on Khan

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Money and resources have to be provided': Dr Mathur on achieving 30x30 target in Bangladesh

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bhabnagara marks 10 years of Shadhusongo

Bhabnagara marks 10 years of Shadhusongo

47m | TBS Stories
Collection of gold from ashes, dirt or waste

Collection of gold from ashes, dirt or waste

2h | TBS Stories
Commentator faces criticism for making lewd remarks about Bangladeshi women cricketer

Commentator faces criticism for making lewd remarks about Bangladeshi women cricketer

3h | TBS SPORTS
Huge funds on the stock market sidelines

Huge funds on the stock market sidelines

5h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh