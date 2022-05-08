Don’t go to foreigners with complaints: PM Hasina to labour leaders

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: PID
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday urged the labour leaders not to make any complaints to foreigners against the country.  

"As long as Awami League or I am in power, we can assure that we can solve the problem if any here," she said, criticizing a section of labour leaders who take their problems to foreigners. 

The prime minister was addressing a function marking the historic May Day from her official residence Ganobhaban through a videoconference.

The Labour and Employment Ministry arranged the function at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre here.

Hasina said her government has done a lot for the welfare of the workers. Even then there are some labour leaders who like to make complaints whenever they see any foreigner.

The PM said she doesn't know the reason for this mental poverty or whether the interest of any other is involved here.

"We'll be able to solve our own problems in the country. I would like to tell the labour leaders don't cry before the foreigners, rather come to me if you have any problems.

"If there is anything (benefit) that needs to be materialized from the owners, it is me who can do it," she said.  

The premier said she believes that the problem can be solved through negotiations between the owners and the workers.

Top News / Politics

Bangladesh / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Labour leaders / foreigners

Comments

