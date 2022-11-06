Don't forget BNP-Jamaat's arson, violence in 2013-15: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked the countrymen not to forget the dreadful days of arson and violence unleashed by BNP-Jamaat in the name of protests in 2013-15.

"I would like to ask people of the country to remain alert, so that no one can resort to such incidents anymore," she said.

The premier was addressing an event titled "Cries of arson, violence victims: A partial scenario of BNP-Jamaat's fire attacks, anarchy and violation of human rights" organised by Bangladesh Awami League at the National Museum Auditorium in Dhaka.

Sheikh Hasina said some 500 people were burnt to death and over 3500 were injured during the arson and violence of BNP-Jamaat. "We tried our best to stand beside them and took steps for their treatment. But it is not possible to take away the pain and suffering of the people who lost their loved ones," she added.

Sheikh Hasina said those who were burned had dreams and aspirations, but their aspirations were burned to ashes. "I would like to tell the people of the country that no one should forget that terrible time," she said.

"We don't have any objection (with healthy politics). But if anyone attacks people, they (attackers) will not be spared. It (violence) can't be tolerated. No man can endure it," she said.

She said every person, irrespective of political identity and creed, has the right to life and livelihood. "We have the responsibility to protect the rights," she added.

The Prime Minister talked to the victims of arson and violence unleashed by the BNP-Jamaat alliance during 2013-2015.

at the event, some victims, who are still suffering from the injuries or bear scars, and the victims' family members shared their trauma and demanded punishment of the perpetrators.

The family members said they are now enduring serious financial hardship and mental agony after losing their loved ones. Noted cultural personality Asaduzzaman Noor MP conducted the event.