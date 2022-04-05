Don’t evaluate Bangladesh by Sri Lanka model: Planning Minister

05 April, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 05:50 pm

In response to a question whether unproductive projects are being taken in Bangladesh like Sri Lanka, the minister said: We do not do unnecessary work. We do what is good for the people of the country

File Photo
File Photo

Planning Minister MA Mannan has said it is wrong to evaluate Bangladesh by Sri Lanka model considering the country's economic development.

Bangladesh does not take unnecessary projects in any circumstances, he said.

The minister was briefing reporters after the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Tuesday (5 April).

A total of 12 projects were approved at the meeting where the Ecnec chair Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined through video conferencing from Ganobhaban.

Mannan said the Ecnec has given final approval for 12 projects at a cost of Tk1,2016.88 crore. Of this, government funding is Tk7,990.14 crore, foreign funding is Tk3,000.39 crore and funding from its own source is Tk594.43 crore.

Replying to a question, he said "Considering the economic situation, do not compare Bangladesh with Sri Lanka. Some people are trying to do it. It is not right."

In response to a question whether unproductive projects are being taken in Bangladesh like Sri Lanka, the minister said, "We do not do unnecessary work. We do what is good for the people of the country. Sri Lanka and our context are not the same. Sri Lanka is our friend state. I will not comment on this."

"We are researching, watching and listening. I repeat, the economy of Sri Lanka and the economy of Bangladesh are not the same," Mannan added.

