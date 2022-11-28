Don't be obsessed with a few famous schools: PM Hasina to parents

UNB
28 November, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 03:22 pm

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked parents to change their mindset that their children must get admission in the few schools that are famous in order to get good education.

She said this while receiving the result summary of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations for 2022 at the PMO in Dhaka.

"There are only a handful of famous schools. Many of us think that there would be no dignity, while some think that their children would get no education unless they can study in those schools. This mentality needs to be changed," she said.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni handed over the summary of SSC results and related statistics to the prime minister.

Sheikh Hasina said many noted dignitaries, including highly knowledgeable persons, scientists, civil service officers and leaders in the country studied at district-level schools. Such schools should not be neglected, she added.

"It is easy for the famous schools to show off good results as they deal with the brightest students," she said.

She said that credit should go to those (teachers and schools) who can groom and develop mediocre students and ensure they earn the best possible results. "They should be given support and should be rewarded," she said.

The PM stressed the need for close monitoring, so that students can get proper education in every school.

This year, more than 20 lakh students took part in SSC and equivalent examinations under 11 boards, including madrasa (Dakhil) and Technical Education.

Of them, 15.99 lakh were from nine general education boards, 2.68 under the Madrasa Education Board, and 1.53 lakh under the Technical Education Board. SSC and equivalent examinations began across the country on September 15.

