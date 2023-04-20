Don’t be confused by news on moon sighting: Islamic Foundation

The Islamic Foundation has requested all concerned to refrain from spreading misleading news about the sighting of the moon of the holy month of Shawwal.

In a release on Thursday (20 April), the foundation also urged people not to be confused by such news.

The release referred to some media reports claiming the moon to be sighted on Friday evening while sourcing the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

"The news has come to the notice of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Islamic Foundation and National Moon Sighting Committee," said the statement.

It said the National Moon Sighting Committee is the sole responsible authority to make a decision on moon sighting.

The committee is scheduled to meet Friday evening at the Islamic Foundation Baitul Mukarram with the State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haq Khan in the chair.

The state minister will announce the date of Eid-ul-Fitr based on the information on moon sightings collected from all over the country.

