Domestic help found dead at another BCB director's house

TBS Report
29 August, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 11:03 am

The body has been kept at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital morgue. Details will be given after the autopsy, police said

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Police recovered the dead body of a domestic help from Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Director and Head of Facilities Department Akram Khan's home in the capital's Mohakhali DOHS area on Sunday (29 August) night. 

"The deceased's name is Sahida Akhter, 25. Kafrul Police recovered the body last night and sent it to Suhrawardy Hospital," Duty Officer Abu Bakar told The Business Standard. 

He said that an unnatural death case has been registered in connection with the incident.

Mystery shrouds death of BCB director’s housemaid

The body has been kept at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital morgue. 

Details will be given after the autopsy, police added. 

Earlier, a domestic help working at another BCB director Jalal Younus' home mysteriously died. 

Nurun Nahar, 24, was first taken to a private hospital in an unconscious state from the BCB director's Gulshan residence on Saturday (20 August) morning. The doctors at the hospital declared her dead upon arrival.

 A case has been filed over her mysterious death. 

However, family members of the deceased did not lodge any complaints. 

