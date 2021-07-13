Domestic flight operations to resume from 15 July

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) issued a circular in this regard today

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The suspension on the operation of domestic flights by all air operators has been relaxed from 15 July to 23 July, ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, one of the largest festivals in the country.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) issued a circular in this regard today.

Meanwhile, flight operation will be suspended from 23 July to 5 August as the country will go into 14 days strict lockdown during this period, the circular said.

Earlier on 5 July, the government extended the ongoing flight suspension of all domestic flights for another week till July 14 following the decision to extend the ongoing lockdown in the country.

The suspension of the domestic flight operation was announced from 1 July as the country entered a strict nationwide lockdown to curb Covid-19 transmissions.

