Dolphin population in Sundarbans has increased significantly: Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 October, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 08:33 pm

Related News

Dolphin population in Sundarbans has increased significantly: Minister

TBS Report
24 October, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 08:33 pm
Dolphin population in Sundarbans has increased significantly: Minister

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin at a discussion yesterday said the number of dolphins in the Sundarbans has increased significantly as a result of the government's tireless and sincere efforts to save them, according to a press release.

In the three sanctuaries of Sundarbans - Dhangmari, Dudhmukhi and Chandpai - the growth rate is 55%, which is serving as a milestone for dolphin conservation in the country,  he added while addressing the discussion -- organised at the Forest Department on the occasion of International Freshwater Dolphin Day-2022 --  as the chief guest.

As part of its efforts to save dolphins, the government has prepared a Dolphin Action Plan and declared nine dolphin sanctuaries to conserve the country's dolphins, the minister said, adding  that seven dolphin conservation teams have been formed in the Sundarbans area and appropriate training has been imparted to the concerned forest personnel.

Minister Shahab Uddin said with dolphins, the water ecology is better and the growth of fish species increases, therefore, dolphins should be protected to keep the river and aquatic biodiversity of the country good.

The environment minister also told the event that the government is implementing  the Wildlife (Conservation and Safety) Act 2012 that has a provision of imprisonment of up to three years or a fine of up to Tk3 lakh or both for killing whales or dolphins.

Besides,  a Marine Protected Area has been declared covering an area of 1,738 square kilometers of Swatch of No Ground area in the Bay of Bengal for the conservation of dolphins, he added.

He, however, said it is not possible for the government, forest department or any organisation alone to save the freshwater dolphins.  "Therefore, I call on everyone to commit to protect the dolphins of our country and work together."

Deputy Minister of the Ministry Habibun Nahar, Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed and Additional Secretary Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Chairman of Nature and Life Foundation Mukit Majumdar Babu, Country Representative of IUCN Bangladesh Rakibul Amin spoke as special guests in the discussion meeting, held with , Chief Conservator of the Forest Department Md Amir Hossain Chowdhury in the chair.

Dolphin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

7h | Brands
Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

9h | Brands
Google releases the all new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

Google releases the all new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

10h | Brands
Syed Mahbubur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Banks under liquidity stress, 2023 will be a more challenging year: MTBL MD

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

13 districts likely to suffer more due to cyclone Sitrang

13 districts likely to suffer more due to cyclone Sitrang

1h | Videos
Fecal bacteria in rivers around Dhaka even during monsoon

Fecal bacteria in rivers around Dhaka even during monsoon

3h | Videos
Cyclone Sitrang impact may cause high tides

Cyclone Sitrang impact may cause high tides

4h | Videos
Key factors of Bangladesh vs Netherlands match

Key factors of Bangladesh vs Netherlands match

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning