Dolphin population in Sundarbans has increased significantly: Minister

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin at a discussion yesterday said the number of dolphins in the Sundarbans has increased significantly as a result of the government's tireless and sincere efforts to save them, according to a press release.

In the three sanctuaries of Sundarbans - Dhangmari, Dudhmukhi and Chandpai - the growth rate is 55%, which is serving as a milestone for dolphin conservation in the country, he added while addressing the discussion -- organised at the Forest Department on the occasion of International Freshwater Dolphin Day-2022 -- as the chief guest.

As part of its efforts to save dolphins, the government has prepared a Dolphin Action Plan and declared nine dolphin sanctuaries to conserve the country's dolphins, the minister said, adding that seven dolphin conservation teams have been formed in the Sundarbans area and appropriate training has been imparted to the concerned forest personnel.

Minister Shahab Uddin said with dolphins, the water ecology is better and the growth of fish species increases, therefore, dolphins should be protected to keep the river and aquatic biodiversity of the country good.

The environment minister also told the event that the government is implementing the Wildlife (Conservation and Safety) Act 2012 that has a provision of imprisonment of up to three years or a fine of up to Tk3 lakh or both for killing whales or dolphins.

Besides, a Marine Protected Area has been declared covering an area of 1,738 square kilometers of Swatch of No Ground area in the Bay of Bengal for the conservation of dolphins, he added.

He, however, said it is not possible for the government, forest department or any organisation alone to save the freshwater dolphins. "Therefore, I call on everyone to commit to protect the dolphins of our country and work together."

Deputy Minister of the Ministry Habibun Nahar, Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed and Additional Secretary Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Chairman of Nature and Life Foundation Mukit Majumdar Babu, Country Representative of IUCN Bangladesh Rakibul Amin spoke as special guests in the discussion meeting, held with , Chief Conservator of the Forest Department Md Amir Hossain Chowdhury in the chair.