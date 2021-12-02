Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Mosque wins UNESCO award

Bangladesh

UNB
02 December, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 02:35 pm

Related News

Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Mosque wins UNESCO award

Also known as ‘Daroga Masjid', Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Mosque was constructed by Daroga Aminuddin Ahmed in 1868.

UNB
02 December, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 02:35 pm
Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Mosque. Photo/Courtesy
Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Mosque. Photo/Courtesy

Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Mosque, situated in Keraniganj on the outskirts of Dhaka, has won the 'Award of Merit' in the 2021 UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation.

Also known as 'Daroga Masjid', Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Mosque was constructed by Daroga Aminuddin Ahmed in 1868.

Aminuddin's son Moiz Uddin Ahmed was the first caretaker of the mosque. Khidir Baksh and Kader Baksh, two brothers who were Moiz Uddin's relatives, continued the mosque's construction and renovation.

Kader Baksh' grandson, former lawmaker Prof Hamidur Rahman, expanded the mosque further and built its minaret in 1968.

Later, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, son of Prof Hamidur Rahman, took an initiative for the restoration of the mosque keeping the main infrastructure intact.

Architect Abu Sayeed M Ahmed led the year-long restoration project, finishing it in 2018.

Meanwhile, the historic Nizamuddin Basti, a slum in the Indian capital, has received the Award of Excellence in this year's UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation for its "outstanding achievement in placing heritage at the heart of the sustainable development agenda". 

The project also garnered a Special Recognition for Sustainable Development.    

Nine projects from six countries -- Bangladesh, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, and Thailand -- have been honoured by a jury of heritage experts, the UN body said in a release.

Duong Bich Hanh, Chief of Culture Unit at UNESCO Bangkok, said, "The diversity of heritage typologies and countries where the winning projects come from are truly remarkable. The number of projects that have successfully addressed various aspects of the sustainable development agenda is also commendable."

The UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation programme recognises the efforts of private individuals and organisations in restoring, conserving, and transforming structures and buildings of distinct heritage value in the region.

Top News

Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Mosque / UNESCO award / Heritage sites of Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

3h | Pursuit
In order to compete with other buses, the drivers drive recklessly, disregarding road safety and, as a result, killing people on the road. Photo: Mumit M

Bus drivers are not the only ones to blame for accidents

1h | Panorama
Mohammad Zia Uddin, head of supply, Reckitt-Benckiser.

Meet a supply chain ‘guru’ who handled a pandemic supply chain crisis and intends to pass on the torch

4h | Panorama
Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

17h | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

17h | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

17h | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says

6
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'