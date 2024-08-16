Doctors at BSMMU demand VC's resignation

Doctors at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) have staged a demonstration demanding the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Deen Md Nurul Haque.

The protest, organised under the banner of anti-discrimination doctors, officers, and employees, took place today (15 August) at the university's Bottola.

During the protest, the doctors asserted that all forms of authoritarianism must be eradicated.

They strongly demanded that all students admitted to this medical university receive free medical treatment, emphasizing that these students are the victors of the Liberation War and that the country now belongs to them.

The protesters further called for the resignation of the authoritarian administration and demanded justice for all the injustices committed since 2010.