Doctor, wife detained for 'torturing' minor house help in Savar

Police detained a doctor and his wife on allegations of torturing their 10-year-old domestic help in Rajashan area of Savar this (13 July) afternoon.

The detainees are Kazi Md Ismail Hossain, 31, a medical officer of Barguna District Sadar Hospital, and his wife Mahmuda Khatun Parashmoni, 26, Additional Superintendent of Police Abdullahil Kafi confirmed the matter.

Police will file a case and thoroughly investigate the allegations against them, he said.

Kulsum Akhter, mother of the child domestic help, told The Business Standard that her daughter had been living with the detained couple for approximately a year and a half. The couple, previously residing in Savar, had relocated to Barguna.

"On 11 July, the couple asked me to go to a relative's home in Savar's Rajasthan area, accusing my daughter of theft and declaring their intent to dismiss her," she said.

Upon returning home with her daughter, Kulsum said she discovered multiple injuries on the child's body.

Later, she got her daughter admitted to the Savar Upazila Health Complex.

Savar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Md Sayemul Huda told TBS that the child had injuries across her body, but these were old wounds.

"Some of the wounds were estimated to be as old as 15 days or even a month, appearing dried and healed. Our consultants will examine and assess the child tomorrow to determine the appropriate course of treatment," he added.