Doctor-ward boy clash at CMCH disrupts Sitakunda fire patients’ treatment

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 June, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 06:58 pm

Related News

Doctor-ward boy clash at CMCH disrupts Sitakunda fire patients’ treatment

TBS Report
07 June, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 06:58 pm
File photo. Photo: TBS
File photo. Photo: TBS

A clash has broken out between intern doctors and hospital ward boys over a trivial matter at Chattogram Medical College Hospital halting the treatment of Sitakunda BM Container Depot fire victims. 

Ward boys and nurses have stopped providing medical services in ward 26 Tuesday (7 June) on charges of assault.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, ASI Alauddin Talukder of Chattogram Medical College Hospital police outpost said, "There was a clash between the intern doctors and the ward boys of the hospital in ward 26. Some burn patients of the Sitakunda depot fire are being treated at that ward."

The two injured in the clash have been treated at the emergency of the hospital. However, the cause of the clash was not known, he added.

Meherul Sadiq, an intern at CMCH who was at the scene, told TBS that a few nurses and ward-boys indulged in a clash centring trivial issue.

"The clash is taking place halting the treatment of burn patients. The doctors are in the ward," he added.

Top News

Sitakunda Fire / Chattogram BM Depot Fire / Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

9h | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

10h | Habitat
Rambhakt Sarkar is carrying on the legacy of his father through Adi Surasree. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Surasree story: A 56-year-old family business, an oasis for musicians

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fear of clash in Germany-England match

Fear of clash in Germany-England match

33m | Videos
The middle class will suffer after savings certificate sales reduction

The middle class will suffer after savings certificate sales reduction

1h | Videos
Wild Birds are being sold at this market publicly

Wild Birds are being sold at this market publicly

2h | Videos
Dhaka University Butthan Club working for betterment of body and mind

Dhaka University Butthan Club working for betterment of body and mind

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata