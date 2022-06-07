Doctor-ward boy clash at CMCH disrupts Sitakunda fire patients’ treatment

A clash has broken out between intern doctors and hospital ward boys over a trivial matter at Chattogram Medical College Hospital halting the treatment of Sitakunda BM Container Depot fire victims.

Ward boys and nurses have stopped providing medical services in ward 26 Tuesday (7 June) on charges of assault.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, ASI Alauddin Talukder of Chattogram Medical College Hospital police outpost said, "There was a clash between the intern doctors and the ward boys of the hospital in ward 26. Some burn patients of the Sitakunda depot fire are being treated at that ward."

The two injured in the clash have been treated at the emergency of the hospital. However, the cause of the clash was not known, he added.

Meherul Sadiq, an intern at CMCH who was at the scene, told TBS that a few nurses and ward-boys indulged in a clash centring trivial issue.

"The clash is taking place halting the treatment of burn patients. The doctors are in the ward," he added.